Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) EPS Estimated At $0.59; Qci Asset Management Has Cut By $6.49 Million Its Ecolab (ECL) Holding

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 36.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 36,857 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Qci Asset Management Inc holds 65,069 shares with $11.49M value, down from 101,926 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $56.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $195.15. About 450,954 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business

Analysts expect Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) to report $0.59 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.58 EPS change or 5,800.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. BITA’s profit would be $41.40 million giving it 4.66 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Bitauto Holdings Limited’s analysts see 136.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 534,435 shares traded. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 52.42% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M, EST. $338.2M; 30/04/2018 – Bitauto Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q EPS 72c; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – COMPANY EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASE OUT OF ITS EXISTING CASH BALANCE; 19/03/2018 – Bitauto Board of Directors Approves $150 Million Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD BITA.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $38 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q Rev $413.5M; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO BOARD OKS $150M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 BITAUTO 4Q REV. $413.5M, EST. $384.0M; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 11C

Qci Asset Management Inc increased Chubb Cp stake by 2,764 shares to 108,057 valued at $15.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Charles Cp New Com (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 16,634 shares and now owns 351,138 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. Ecolab Inc had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Canaccord Genuity. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $20600 target in Friday, August 2 report. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, May 1. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by Nomura on Monday, March 11. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $19100 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, August 5. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by J.P. Morgan.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity. MacLennan David also bought $171,050 worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bristol John W New York invested 2.26% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Gillespie Robinson Grimm reported 3.49% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cleararc Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 6,142 shares. Autus Asset Lc holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 57,646 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance has 27,448 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested in 1,050 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.15% or 162,512 shares. American Gp Incorporated accumulated 106,964 shares. Cim Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 64,344 shares. British Columbia Inv Corporation stated it has 0.38% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 1.07M shares. Ameritas Prns holds 0.06% or 7,252 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 11,305 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Inc reported 0.05% stake.

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $771.83 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. It currently has negative earnings. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications.

Among 2 analysts covering Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) (NYSE:BITA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) has $2000 highest and $1900 lowest target. $19.50’s average target is 77.27% above currents $11 stock price. Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) had 2 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1900 target in Friday, May 31 report. JP Morgan maintained Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) on Friday, June 28 with “Overweight” rating.