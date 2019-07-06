Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) and Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Comparing side by side

Since Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) and Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitauto Holdings Limited 15 0.00 N/A -1.25 0.00 Tucows Inc. 71 1.99 N/A 1.76 38.39

Table 1 highlights Bitauto Holdings Limited and Tucows Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitauto Holdings Limited 0.00% -3.4% -1.1% Tucows Inc. 0.00% 21% 4.6%

Risk and Volatility

Bitauto Holdings Limited’s current beta is 1.06 and it happens to be 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tucows Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

Bitauto Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tucows Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Bitauto Holdings Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tucows Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Bitauto Holdings Limited and Tucows Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitauto Holdings Limited 0 0 2 3.00 Tucows Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bitauto Holdings Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 84.48% and an $19.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bitauto Holdings Limited and Tucows Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32% and 65.5%. About 25.23% of Bitauto Holdings Limited’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.5% of Tucows Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bitauto Holdings Limited -3.89% -17.98% -36.14% -30.39% -51.56% -54.14% Tucows Inc. -21.53% -24.24% -3.32% 19.5% 7.95% 12.42%

For the past year Bitauto Holdings Limited has -54.14% weaker performance while Tucows Inc. has 12.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Tucows Inc. beats Bitauto Holdings Limited on 7 of the 9 factors.

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications. It also provides Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates automotive transaction services platform that provides e-commerce transaction services to automobile dealers; and offers online automotive financial platform services to consumers and financial institutions, including banks, auto finance companies, and insurance companies. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment provides one-stop digital marketing solutions, such as Website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns, and advertising to automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in the United States, Canada, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services under the Ting brand, and Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment provides OpenSRS domain service that offers services related to the registration, renewal, transfer, and management of domain names; OpenSRS value-added services, such as hosted email service that provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; SSL certificates; Internet security services; publishing tools; and reseller billing services. This segment also offers Platypus billing software, which provides billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet service providers (ISPs); Internet domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses through its hover.com Website; and banner and text advertising services through its tucows.com Website. Tucows Inc. offers its services through an Internet-based distribution network of ISPs, Web hosting companies, and other providers of Internet services to end-users. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.