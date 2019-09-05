Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) and The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) Comparison side by side

Both Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) and The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitauto Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00 The Meet Group Inc. 4 1.36 N/A 0.09 39.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Bitauto Holdings Limited and The Meet Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Bitauto Holdings Limited and The Meet Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitauto Holdings Limited 0.00% -2.3% -0.7% The Meet Group Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

Bitauto Holdings Limited is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.07. Competitively, The Meet Group Inc.’s 47.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bitauto Holdings Limited. Its rival The Meet Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Bitauto Holdings Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Meet Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Bitauto Holdings Limited and The Meet Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitauto Holdings Limited 0 0 2 3.00 The Meet Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Bitauto Holdings Limited’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 38.04%. The Meet Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.67 average target price and a 115.45% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that The Meet Group Inc. appears more favorable than Bitauto Holdings Limited, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bitauto Holdings Limited and The Meet Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 69.8% respectively. 25.23% are Bitauto Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.6% of The Meet Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bitauto Holdings Limited -4.36% 5.94% -6.93% -39.6% -52.42% -53.94% The Meet Group Inc. -4.18% 0.58% -38.24% -38.79% -15.27% -25.7%

For the past year The Meet Group Inc. has weaker performance than Bitauto Holdings Limited

Summary

The Meet Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Bitauto Holdings Limited.

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications. It also provides Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates automotive transaction services platform that provides e-commerce transaction services to automobile dealers; and offers online automotive financial platform services to consumers and financial institutions, including banks, auto finance companies, and insurance companies. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment provides one-stop digital marketing solutions, such as Website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns, and advertising to automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.