Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) Analysts See $0.59 EPS; Robertson Opportunity Capital Lifted By $1.13 Million Its Facebook (FB) Position

Analysts expect Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) to report $0.59 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.58 EPS change or 5,800.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. BITA’s profit would be $41.40 million giving it 4.69 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Bitauto Holdings Limited’s analysts see 136.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 289,299 shares traded. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 52.42% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – COMPANY EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASE OUT OF ITS EXISTING CASH BALANCE; 15/03/2018 BITAUTO 4Q REV. $413.5M, EST. $384.0M; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q EPS 72c; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 11C; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD BITA.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $38 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET LOSS PER ADS RMB10.05 ($1.54); 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO BOARD OKS $150M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – Bitauto Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS RMB0.72 ($0.11)

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 38.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc acquired 6,800 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc holds 24,400 shares with $4.07 million value, up from 17,600 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $528.85B valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $185.37. About 10.94 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Dealbook: Are Facebook’s Latest Privacy Changes Enough?: DealBook Briefing; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Calls for Congressional Hearing on Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Bombshell; 07/03/2018 – SRI LANKA TELECOMMUNICATION REGULATOR TO BLOCK SOCIAL MEDIA NETWORKS FACEBOOK, VIBER, WHATSAPP ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO PREVENT SPREADING OF COMMUNAL VIOLENCE – OFFICIALS; 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG – FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS WITH ACCESS TO LARGE AMOUNT OF INFORMATION BEFORE CHANGES WERE MADE TO REDUCE DATA ACCESS IN 2014; 09/03/2018 – Facebook to show 25 Major League Baseball games this season; 10/04/2018 – Facebook is the least-trusted major tech company 56 percent of Americans trust Facebook the least out of any major tech company; 21/05/2018 – Hedge funds are outperforming the market this year, with the help of some highly concentrated positions in Facebook and other companies; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 19/03/2018 – Dealbook: Behind Facebook’s Latest Legal Headache: DealBook Briefing; 19/03/2018 – Facebook has denied any data breach, saying that no systems were infiltrated and no passwords or sensitive information were hacked

Among 2 analysts covering Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) (NYSE:BITA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) has $2000 highest and $1900 lowest target. $19.50’s average target is 76.15% above currents $11.07 stock price. Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) had 2 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, May 31. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, June 28 by JP Morgan.

More notable recent Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Bitauto Holdings (NYSE:BITA) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 79% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Investing In Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bitauto Hldg Ltd (BITA) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bitauto: A Super Safe Target That Is Highly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bitauto Holdings Q1 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $776.74 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. It currently has negative earnings. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Regulatory Issues Will Have Little Effect on Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 20. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Rosenblatt maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating.

