Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) Analysts See $0.59 EPS; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Coherus Biosciences had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. Robert W. Baird maintained Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Maxim Group. See Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) to report $0.59 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.58 EPS change or 5,800.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. BITA’s profit would be $41.40 million giving it 4.67 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Bitauto Holdings Limited’s analysts see 136.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 477,257 shares traded. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 52.42% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO BOARD OKS $150M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS RMB0.72 ($0.11); 30/04/2018 – Bitauto Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET LOSS PER ADS RMB10.05 ($1.54); 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q EPS 72c; 15/03/2018 BITAUTO 4Q REV. $413.5M, EST. $384.0M; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO NAMES XIAOKE LIU COO; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD BITA.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $38 TARGET PRICE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Coherus BioSciences, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 62.32 million shares or 5.41% more from 59.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management L P holds 917,896 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 189,045 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.01% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 224,698 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard reported 2.87M shares. Platinum Inv Mgmt reported 190,498 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 21,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Partner Investment Management Ltd Partnership reported 8,114 shares stake. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 95,560 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 15,143 shares. Pura Vida Investments Ltd Liability Com holds 0.75% or 165,613 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 10,797 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Atika Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 188,000 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. C Worldwide Gru A S has 0.03% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 198,464 shares.

The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $19.33. About 1.05M shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 03/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Re-Submits Biologics License Application for CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate); 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 08/03/2018 – COHERUS BIO 4Q LOSS/SHR 84C, EST. LOSS/SHR 86C; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS RE-SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR CHS-1701; 13/03/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES RE-SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FO; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts and Acknowledges Coherus BioSciences Biologics License Application of CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate) for Review

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $772.53 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. It currently has negative earnings. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications.

Among 2 analysts covering Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) (NYSE:BITA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) had 2 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 31 by Bank of America. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.

