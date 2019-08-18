Bitauto Hldgs LTD (BITA) Stock Value Declined While Jupiter Asset Management LTD Decreased by $662,490 Its Position; Bsb Bancorp (BLMT) Holder Banc Funds Co Cut Its Holding by $22.11 Million

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (BITA) by 27.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 44,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.93% . The institutional investor held 118,688 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 162,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $813.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 345,701 shares traded. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 52.42% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 19/03/2018 – Bitauto Board of Directors Approves $150 Million Share Repurchase Program; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET LOSS PER ADS RMB10.05 ($1.54); 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q Rev $413.5M; 30/04/2018 – Bitauto Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q EPS 72c; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M, EST. $338.2M; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 11C; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD BITA.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $38 TARGET PRICE; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO BOARD OKS $150M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Bsb Bancorp Inc. (BLMT) by 87.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 690,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 95,665 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, down from 786,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Bsb Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $32.84 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMT News: 19/04/2018 DJ BSB Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMT); 19/04/2018 – BSB Bancorp 1Q EPS 64c

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meridian Bank by 26,172 shares to 477,688 shares, valued at $8.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 111,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,754 shares, and has risen its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold BLMT shares while 15 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 3.01 million shares or 32.43% less from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 7,799 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp reported 25,563 shares. 39,033 were reported by Blackrock. Gabelli And Com Invest Advisers has invested 0.09% in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 7,000 shares. 397,700 were reported by Renaissance Limited Liability Company. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 0% or 56,058 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT). Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 0% or 45,449 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Llc owns 44,956 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 40,842 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) invested in 3,824 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 7,889 shares. Alpine Global Mngmt Limited invested 0.28% of its portfolio in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT). Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 48,174 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 5,800.00% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.01 per share. BITA’s profit will be $41.40M for 4.91 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Bitauto Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 136.00% EPS growth.

