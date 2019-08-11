Bitauto Hldgs LTD (BITA) Stock Value Declined While Goldman Sachs Group Increased Position by $786,420; Atwood & Palmer Has Cut Encana (ECA) Stake by $2.38 Million as Stock Price Declined

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (BITA) by 509.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 52,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.93% . The institutional investor held 62,728 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $999,000, up from 10,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $802.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 287,542 shares traded. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 52.42% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS RMB0.72 ($0.11); 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M, EST. $338.2M; 30/04/2018 – Bitauto Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/03/2018 BITAUTO 4Q REV. $413.5M, EST. $384.0M; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – COMPANY EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASE OUT OF ITS EXISTING CASH BALANCE; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q EPS 72c; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q Rev $413.5M; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO BOARD OKS $150M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO NAMES XIAOKE LIU COO

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 339,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 845 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 340,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 14.73M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 6,135 shares to 832,134 shares, valued at $182.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orthofix Med Inc by 17,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 737,405 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (Call) (NYSE:SNE).