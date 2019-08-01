Bitauto Hldgs LTD (BITA) Stock Price Declined While Platinum Investment Management LTD Lowered Stake; Roper Technologies (ROP) Holder Contravisory Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (BITA) by 73.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 448,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.93% . The hedge fund held 162,911 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 611,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $800.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 322,888 shares traded. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 52.42% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET LOSS PER ADS RMB10.05 ($1.54); 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – COMPANY EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASE OUT OF ITS EXISTING CASH BALANCE; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Bitauto Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO BOARD OKS $150M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q EPS 72c; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS RMB0.72 ($0.11); 15/03/2018 BITAUTO 4Q REV. $413.5M, EST. $384.0M; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO NAMES XIAOKE LIU COO; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q Rev $413.5M

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 22,028 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 22,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $363.65. About 552,865 shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.03 million activity. 5,000 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares with value of $1.54M were sold by Conley Jason. $2.66M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares were sold by Stipancich John K.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 81,097 shares to 81,118 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.22 million for 28.59 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 29,902 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 20,103 shares. Franklin Res stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 271 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Pittenger And Anderson Inc holds 14,799 shares. Principal Gp holds 1.22M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 19,045 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.06% or 558,600 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has 72,315 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Df Dent reported 3.76% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Duncker Streett And Inc holds 7,674 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record 2018 Financial Results NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Roper Technologies Stock Soared 37.4% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Roper Technologies: High Growth Potential But Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DAT: Truckload Rates Heat Up in June, as Spot Market Volumes Beat 2018 Levels – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 5,800.00% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.01 per share. BITA’s profit will be $41.40M for 4.83 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Bitauto Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 136.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bitauto to Report First Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results on May 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bitauto Hldg Ltd (BITA) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bitauto: A Super Safe Target That Is Highly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Canadian Pacific Railway Joins Blockchain In Transport Allianceï»¿ – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Auto Sales in China Are Weak, but Bitauto Is Gaining Market Share – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 22, 2019.