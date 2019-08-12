Bitauto Hldgs LTD (BITA) Shareholder Platinum Investment Management LTD Lowered Holding as Stock Price Declined; First Eagle Investment Management Holding in Medicines Co (MDCO) Has Boosted as Valuation Rose

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (BITA) by 73.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 448,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.93% . The hedge fund held 162,911 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 611,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $778.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.09. About 81,055 shares traded. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 52.42% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO NAMES XIAOKE LIU COO; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO BOARD OKS $150M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q Rev $413.5M; 15/03/2018 BITAUTO 4Q REV. $413.5M, EST. $384.0M; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Bitauto Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD BITA.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $38 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q EPS 72c; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 11C

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 45,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 492,873 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78M, up from 447,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 155,712 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 10/04/2018 – Medicines Co at Group Dinner Hosted By Chardan Today; 24/04/2018 – REVOLUTION MEDICINES RAISES $56 MILLION SERIES B FINANCING; 21/03/2018 – MSD Animal Health Receives Positive Opinion from European Medicines Agency for BRAVECTO® Plus (fluralaner plus moxidectin) Spot-on Solution for Cats; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 23/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL ACCORD MEDICINES 000028.SZ SAYS WALGREENS BOOSTS ALLIANCE (HONG KONG) INVESTMENTS LTD GETS CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY’S APPROVAL TO ACQUIRE COMPANY’S UNIT; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY

Analysts await Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 5,800.00% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.01 per share. BITA’s profit will be $41.40M for 4.70 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Bitauto Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 136.00% EPS growth.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golden Ocean Group Ltd by 350,000 shares to 2.75M shares, valued at $113.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 545,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 98 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 288,120 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co invested in 0% or 23 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp owns 0.06% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 224,300 shares. Old West Inv Limited Co holds 7,679 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 48,837 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California-based Avoro Limited Liability Co has invested 1.89% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). First Eagle Invest Management Ltd Liability accumulated 492,873 shares. 470 are owned by Daiwa Secs Group. Antipodean Advsr Lc holds 170,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 37,800 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 14,178 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 101,409 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 25,460 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12,136 shares to 3.91 million shares, valued at $414.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 320,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37.97 million activity.

