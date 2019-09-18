Bitauto Hldgs LTD (BITA) Position Maintained by Group One Trading Lp; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Market Value Declined, Holder Provident Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 555,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.87M, up from 576,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 1.52M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (BITA) by 752.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 34,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.93% . The institutional investor held 38,521 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $403,000, up from 4,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 1.11M shares traded or 36.76% up from the average. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 52.42% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 11C; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD BITA.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $38 TARGET PRICE; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – COMPANY EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASE OUT OF ITS EXISTING CASH BALANCE; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO BOARD OKS $150M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS RMB0.72 ($0.11); 30/04/2018 – Bitauto Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M, EST. $338.2M; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO NAMES XIAOKE LIU COO; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q EPS 72c

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $11.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Secureworks Corp (Call) by 36,500 shares to 37,900 shares, valued at $504,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extreme Networks Inc (Put) by 126,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (Put).

More notable recent Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bitauto -2.5% as Q4 profits miss expectations – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microcaps top tech movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Small-Cap Stocks With Big-Cap Potential – Motley Fool” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bitauto Hldg Ltd (BITA) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bitauto Holdings Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 51,100 were reported by Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Com. Finemark Natl State Bank reported 15,432 shares. Gulf Int Bank (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 135,450 shares. 188,670 were accumulated by Guggenheim Llc. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 76,337 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Tru reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Benjamin F Edwards Inc accumulated 50,748 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Rampart Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.34% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 87,723 shares. Mason Street Lc has 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 81,622 shares. Blair William Il reported 3.83M shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Fayerweather Charles invested 0.46% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The Indiana-based Old National Bank & Trust In has invested 0.34% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 40,096 are owned by Chilton Inv Limited Liability Corporation. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc invested in 0.06% or 46,435 shares. Synovus Finance owns 3,211 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.