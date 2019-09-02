Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (BCACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH)

Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.30
|0.00
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|118.72
Demonstrates Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 6.79% and 36.05% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|-0.39%
|0.69%
|3.65%
|5.8%
|0%
|3.87%
Summary
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
