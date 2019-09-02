Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (BCACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH)

Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.30 0.00 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 118.72

Demonstrates Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 6.79% and 36.05% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -0.39% 0.69% 3.65% 5.8% 0% 3.87%

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.