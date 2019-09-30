Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (BCACU) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.30 0.00
Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 13 0.00 5.17M -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%
Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 39,405,487.80% -1.5% -0.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 6.79% and 30.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)
Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%
Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28%

Summary

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.

