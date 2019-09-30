Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (BCACU) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.30
|0.00
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|13
|0.00
|5.17M
|-0.61
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|39,405,487.80%
|-1.5%
|-0.3%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 6.79% and 30.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|-2.1%
|0.92%
|-4.19%
|-2.8%
|-18.35%
|2.28%
Summary
Steel Partners Holdings L.P. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
