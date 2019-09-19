Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (BCACU) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.30 0.00 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.72 N/A 0.57 14.04

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.79% of Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 57.14% are National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62%

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.