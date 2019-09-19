Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (BCACU) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.30
|0.00
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|9
|0.72
|N/A
|0.57
|14.04
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|0.00%
|6.1%
|3.8%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 6.79% of Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 57.14% are National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|-3.38%
|-5.88%
|-24.24%
|2.43%
|-28.57%
|-7.62%
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.