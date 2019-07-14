Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (BCAC) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) Comparison side by side

Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.30
|0.00
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 58.78% and 49.84% respectively. Insiders owned 23.95% of Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|-57.73%
|-57.59%
|-56.64%
|-55.12%
|0%
|-57.02%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.35%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.8%
For the past year Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. has -57.02% weaker performance while DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has 0.8% stronger performance.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
