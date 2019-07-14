Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (BCAC) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) Comparison side by side

Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.30 0.00 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 58.78% and 49.84% respectively. Insiders owned 23.95% of Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. -57.73% -57.59% -56.64% -55.12% 0% -57.02% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.35% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0.8%

For the past year Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. has -57.02% weaker performance while DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has 0.8% stronger performance.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.