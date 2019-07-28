Bislett Management Upped Gtt Communications (GTT) Stake by $1.70 Million as Shares Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Markel Increased Its Holding by $2.73 Million as Stock Rose

Markel Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 23,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 412,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.63 million, up from 389,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $741.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 506,585 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute; 25/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – SEMBCORP MARINE SIGN A LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF MEMBRANE TANK SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of lnteroute Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT’s Negative Outlook Reflects Pro Forma Adjusted Leverage That Is Currently Elevated for the Rating; 05/04/2018 – GTT GETS 2 NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 30/05/2018 – REG-GTT: Main terms and conditions of the share buy-back programme; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S SR SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest $175 Million in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $160.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakwood Lc Ca reported 112,092 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Co Pa stated it has 282,561 shares. High Pointe Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 4,030 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 3.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.19 million shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com invested in 71,191 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt accumulated 129,564 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Co accumulated 0.45% or 41,573 shares. Weik Management holds 5.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 97,794 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 93,412 shares or 7.31% of the stock. Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il owns 388,721 shares. Natixis Lp holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.93M shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust invested in 1.02% or 5.55M shares. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 2.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Laurion Cap Lp has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 163,778 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.