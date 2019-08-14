Bislett Management Upped Gtt Communications (GTT) Stake; Bruce & Co Increases Position in Apple (AAPL)

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $506.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 1.67M shares traded or 117.13% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 30/05/2018 – REG-GTT: Main terms and conditions of the share buy-back programme; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020; 12/03/2018 – GTT BUYS ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms GTT Comms ‘B’ Rtg; Otlk Negative; Debt Rated ‘B’; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S SR SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS GTT COMMUNICATIONS’ IDR AT ‘B’ ON TERM LOAN UPSIZ; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – ITS DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q ROYALTY REV. EU61.5M; 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 98,300 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67M, up from 85,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $5.95 during the last trading session, reaching $203.02. About 20.39M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 18/05/2018 – Apple suppliers brace for profit slide as gadget sales slow; 24/04/2018 – “In 2H18, iPhones could put pricing pressure on RF [radio frequency] suppliers as Apple moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher BOM [build of materials],” the firm’s analyst writes; 01/05/2018 – @JimCramer reflects on $AAPL earnings after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 25/03/2018 – The Week Ahead: Apple Unveils Education Product and S.U.V.s Take the Stage at New York Auto Show; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

