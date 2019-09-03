Bislett Management Trimmed Its Position in Yum Brands (YUM) as Market Value Rose; Southern Copper (SCCO) Holding Lifted by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 52.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 38,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 110,600 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 72,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.26. About 658,234 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q ADJ EBITDA $939.4M, EST. $997.5M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 1.03M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold SCCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Pcl accumulated 57,585 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 75,841 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 517 shares stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 38,328 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jump Trading Ltd has 0.11% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Pnc Fincl Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). 191,342 were accumulated by Federated Pa. 12,581 are owned by Hightower Advsr Limited Com. Sei Invs Company owns 112,680 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Ltd accumulated 19,919 shares. 77,208 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Gp. Macquarie Group Limited accumulated 59,785 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 12,317 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 430,728 shares.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 241,098 shares to 117,329 shares, valued at $8.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abm Inds Inc (NYSE:ABM) by 404,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 638,710 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.52M for 30.72 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 0.81% or 310,324 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 2,414 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrow Corp holds 0.02% or 720 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Networks Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Trust Of Vermont reported 0.02% stake. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has 0.12% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,617 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.08% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Moreover, State Bank Of America De has 0.07% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 4.64M shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited has 0.03% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). holds 0.64% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 29,186 shares. Regions Finance owns 20,865 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 3,710 shares. 683 are owned by Perkins Coie Communications.

