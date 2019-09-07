Bislett Management Raised Position in Gtt Communications (GTT) by $1.70 Million as Stock Price Declined; Dana Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Exelon (EXC) Position by $1.39 Million as Share Value Declined

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 797,541 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 16/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns GTT Communications, Inc. First-Time ‘B’ IDR; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – INVESTORS, LED BY ALEPH CAPITAL PARTNERS & CRESTVIEW PARTNERS, TO INVEST $175 MLN IN GTT AT CLOSING OF INTEROUTE ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS GTT COMMUNICATIONS’ IDR AT ‘B’ ON TERM LOAN UPSIZ; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S SR SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – CONFIRMS 2018 OBJECTIVES; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of lnteroute Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q ROYALTY REV. EU61.5M; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 27,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 546,418 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.39M, down from 574,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.92B market cap company. It closed at $48.12 lastly. It is down 7.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 21/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES CLINTON REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 1 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 28/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 7 Bps; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q EPS 60c; 15/03/2018 – Baltimore Gas and Electric and Proterra Deploy Nation’s First Electric Shuttle Buses at a Utility Campus; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 35,182 shares to 45,518 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 15,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $839.71 million for 13.67 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.