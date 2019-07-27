Bislett Management Position In Gtt Communications (GTT) Was Has Upped; Cypress Capital Group Position In Nike (NKE) Was Has Lifted

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $741.09M market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 506,585 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/04/2018 – GTT’S SR SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT COMMUNICATIONS ‘B’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED;; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications’ IDR at ‘B’ On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings; 12/03/2018 – GTT BUYS ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – VESSELS WILL BE BUILT ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIPOWNER

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 727.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 33,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,938 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 4,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie stated it has 1,674 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Koshinski Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 41.50 million are owned by Cap Rech Glob Invsts. 813,804 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 182,548 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 30,548 were reported by Cleararc Cap. Burt Wealth holds 0.55% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 14,534 shares. 108,000 are held by Armistice Ltd Liability Company. Davenport & Ltd Liability Company holds 501,143 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.41% or 544,101 shares in its portfolio. Gould Asset Ltd Company Ca holds 3,693 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 5,713 are held by Cutter & Brokerage. Utah Retirement holds 0.39% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 232,597 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike pulls ‘Betsy Ross’ sneaker after Kaepernick intervenes – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Nike Looking To Sell Surf Brand Hurley – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,342 shares to 15,539 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,315 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IJH).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

More notable recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “40 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GTT Communications Is Undervalued And Misunderstood Following Short Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Brookfield Infrastructure To Buy Genesee & Wyoming – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.