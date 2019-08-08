Bislett Management Lifted Gtt Communications (GTT) Position by $1.70 Million; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Dsam Partners Llp Trimmed Stake

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 72.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 93,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 128,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $288.48. About 362,572 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 45.24% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.22. About 4.89 million shares traded or 715.06% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ GTT Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTT); 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 09/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of upcoming telecom GTT Communications; 05/04/2018 – GTT GETS 2 NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 05/04/2018 – GTT : GTT RECEIVES TWO NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 12/03/2018 – GTT BUYS ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of lnteroute Acquisition; 16/05/2018 – GTT Wins 2018 Leading Lights Award for Best Deal Maker; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest $175 Million in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES ORDER NOTIFICATION FROM AN ASIAN SHIPYARD FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS (LNGCS)

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 100,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

