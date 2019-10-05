Bislett Management Increases Stake in Mobile Mini (MINI); Markel Com (MKL) Shareholder Barr E S & Co Has Lowered Holding as Stock Rose

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 42,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The institutional investor held 625,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.02 million, up from 582,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.36. About 147,856 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Markel Corp Com (MKL) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 590 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 74,095 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.73M, down from 74,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Markel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $16.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1179.77. About 34,885 shares traded or 5.60% up from the average. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold MINI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 41.80 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 24,683 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 308,522 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Bislett Mngmt Llc has invested 11.59% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Glenmede Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0.01% or 3,826 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Franklin Resources has invested 0.01% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 32,753 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 425,479 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 3.72 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,735 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Moreover, Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 8,640 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd invested in 368 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh has invested 0.16% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 62,678 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $103,500 activity.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Mirage (NYSE:MGM) by 21,810 shares to 303,985 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamond Hill Invt Cl A (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 5,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Grp (NYSE:AMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold MKL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 11.17 million shares or 9.15% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 60,439 shares. Victory Cap stated it has 0.29% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). California State Teachers Retirement reported 22,553 shares. 16,883 are held by Select Equity Group Inc Lp. Epoch Invest Prns holds 0.02% or 3,448 shares. Old Natl Bank In reported 627 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 75,161 shares or 3.3% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 1,965 shares. 613 were accumulated by Pecaut And. Blair William And Il holds 2,208 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 0.01% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 2,444 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 18,852 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Co reported 5 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Co has 2,413 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.