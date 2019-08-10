Bislett Management Increases Holding in Gtt Communications (GTT); Gmt Capital Has Lifted Its Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) as Stock Declined

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 10.18% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $6.71. About 2.66M shares traded or 263.71% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 12/03/2018 – GTT BUYS ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Gtt’s Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities To B2 From B1; 26/04/2018 – GTT Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2018; 05/04/2018 – GTT GETS 2 NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 21/03/2018 – GTT GETS HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES ORDER; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – AT MARCH 31, 2018, THE ORDER BOOK COMPRISED 83 UNITS; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S SR SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT’s Negative Outlook Reflects Pro Forma Adjusted Leverage That Is Currently Elevated for the Rating

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 29.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 175,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 778,100 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76 million, up from 603,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.66. About 3.57 million shares traded or 54.61% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Sees 2Q Adjusted EPS “Appoximately $1.02”

