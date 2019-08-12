Bislett Management Holds Holding in Gtt Communications (GTT); Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Holder Redmile Group Trimmed Its Holding

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 226,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49 million, down from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 58,841 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys New 1% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 22/05/2018 – OXFORD IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE ACCUTIX™ BRAND; 21/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec Announces Launch of the Accutix™ Brand; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 10.18% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $6.71. About 2.66M shares traded or 263.54% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING UNCHANGED BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – DJ GTT Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTT); 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180980: The Spruce House Partnership LP; GTT Communications, Inc; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – GTT Wins 2018 Leading Lights Award for Best Deal Maker; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM THE KOREAN SHIPYARD HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 09/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of upcoming telecom GTT Communications

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold OXFD shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 1.65% more from 22.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 72,607 shares. Tower Cap (Trc) holds 2,026 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De owns 11,789 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 1.28M shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 218 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 26,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) or 5,408 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 0.05% stake. Granite Inv Ltd Com reported 68,101 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Essex Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.43% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) or 170,270 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 10,038 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership stated it has 20,202 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp invested in 264,248 shares. Campbell Com Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 21,686 shares. Geode Limited reported 121,809 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Allscripts (MDRX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMN Healthcare (AMN) Closes Advanced Medical Acquisition – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oxford Immunotec Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Tejon Ranch Company (TRC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oxford Immunotec announces up to $100M of share repurchase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 61,200 shares to 176,700 shares, valued at $50.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 336,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gritstone Oncology Inc.