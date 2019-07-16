Bislett Management Has Upped Gtt Communications (GTT) Position by $1.70 Million; Share Price Declined; Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) Holder Curbstone Financial Management Has Raised Position by $564,450

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $836.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 319,440 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Gtt’s Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities To B2 From B1; 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M; 12/03/2018 – GTT SAYS BANK STREET GROUP LLC SERVED AS ADVISER TO ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS ON THIS TRANSACTION; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q ROYALTY REV. EU61.5M; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 16/05/2018 – GTT GETS NOTIFICATION FOR ORDER OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 16/05/2018 – GTT Wins 2018 Leading Lights Award for Best Deal Maker; 26/04/2018 – GTT Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2018

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) by 75.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 10,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,840 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 14,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 2.64M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.33% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tig Advisors Lc holds 0.47% or 80,624 shares. Addison has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 0.13% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 346,768 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 151,784 shares. Dodge & Cox owns 19.85M shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md has 24.62M shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 28,957 shares. Sio Mngmt reported 367,071 shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 63,018 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Penobscot Invest Mngmt invested 0.57% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Montecito Commercial Bank And Tru reported 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 819,819 are owned by Veritas Inv Management Llp. Tradewinds Cap Lc holds 0.08% or 3,974 shares. Chase Investment Counsel owns 3,939 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. MERLO LARRY J also sold $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016. On Friday, March 1 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 310 shares to 2,786 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Us Preferred Stock (PFF) by 19,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,490 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard St Corp Bond Etf (Vcs (VCSH).

