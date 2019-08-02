Bislett Management Has Trimmed Yum Brands (YUM) Stake by $1.98 Million as Stock Value Rose; Arlington Value Capital Decreased Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding by $59.87 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $155.94. About 387,031 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $116.88. About 1.06M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 EPS, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $274.47M for 7.44 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimpress N V by 527,010 shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $168.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 11,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Mkts holds 0% or 1,717 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Co accumulated 2,181 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg owns 37,307 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citadel Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 431,773 shares. Jabodon Pt invested 1.65% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Mcf Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Creative Planning invested in 2,565 shares. 66,469 were reported by Davidson Inv Advisors. Aurora Investment Counsel reported 9,511 shares. M&T National Bank reported 5,877 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance holds 8,662 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,426 shares or 0% of the stock. Nordea Invest Ab holds 19,490 shares. Kemnay Advisory reported 19,089 shares. First Personal Fincl Services stated it has 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

