Bislett Management Has Trimmed Stake in Pepsico (PEP) as Market Valuation Rose; Amg National Trust Bank Stake in Encana (ECA) Raised as Stock Value Declined

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 1063.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 235,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 258,183 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 22,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.765. About 1.09 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 337,563 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 21,054 shares to 33,021 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 16,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,215 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWF).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.09 billion for 22.63 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

