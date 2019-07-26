Bislett Management Has Raised Gtt Communications (GTT) Stake by $1.70 Million; As Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) Share Price Rose, Janney Capital Management Boosted Holding

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $750.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 217,116 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180980: The Spruce House Partnership LP; GTT Communications, Inc; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 30/05/2018 – REG-GTT: Main terms and conditions of the share buy-back programme; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – INVESTORS, LED BY ALEPH CAPITAL PARTNERS & CRESTVIEW PARTNERS, TO INVEST $175 MLN IN GTT AT CLOSING OF INTEROUTE ACQUISITION; 09/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of upcoming telecom GTT Communications; 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q ROYALTY REV. EU61.5M; 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute; 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) by 19.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 8,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,004 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38 million, up from 46,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 785,795 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH) by 69,405 shares to 2,327 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishs Core High Div Etf (HDV) by 5,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,667 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks accumulated 46,200 shares. Westpac Bk Corp accumulated 12,136 shares or 0% of the stock. Duncker Streett And Communication invested 0.1% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Legal General Gp Incorporated Public Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cibc Asset Management Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Sun Life Inc holds 286 shares. Bronson Point Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 40,000 shares or 4.15% of all its holdings. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership owns 36,566 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 32,000 shares. Birinyi Associate holds 11,600 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Hrt Fin Limited Liability Company has 3,487 shares. Clean Yield Group stated it has 142 shares. Bangor Financial Bank accumulated 5,088 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

