Bislett Management Has Lowered Yum Brands (YUM) Holding by $1.98 Million; Valuation Rose; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Cut Position in Vmware (VMW) as Share Price Declined

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 34.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 520,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 984,658 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.74M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $146.21. About 339,732 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 19/04/2018 – UBER IS SAID TO SELECT VMWARE’S ROWE AS CFO FOR PLANNED ’19 IPO; 01/05/2018 – JETSTREAM REPORTS JETSTREAM MIGRATE FOR VMWARE CLOUD ON AWS; 17/04/2018 – ACTIVIST INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS ACQUIRED A MEDIUM-SIZED STAKE IN VMWARE THAT IS BELOW THE 5 PCT DISCLOSURE THRESHOLD – CNBC; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from Igloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 05/03/2018 VMware Helps Healthcare Organizations Transform the Cost, Quality and Delivery of Patient Care; 18/05/2018 – DELL REMAINS BULLISH ON VMWARE’S FUTURE, WANTS TO OWN AS MUCH OF THE STOCK AS POSSIBLE – CNBC, CITING; 24/05/2018 – VMware Partners Honored at Annual Partner Leadership Summit; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $116.1. About 242,320 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Yum! Brands taps new division CEOs for Pizza Hut, Taco Bell – Dallas Business Journal” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “KFC Shines, Pizza Hut Finally Rebounds in China – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like YUM! Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:YUM) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Yum Brands names CEOs for Pizza Hut, Taco Bell – Louisville Business First” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yum Brands promotes COO to CEO position – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Finance Limited Liability Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 245,309 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1,696 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brinker Cap Inc holds 0.36% or 95,916 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,791 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 2,080 shares. Apriem holds 0.06% or 2,196 shares. Moreover, Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Art Advsrs Ltd holds 31,200 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Com holds 116,092 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 6,038 shares. Colonial Tru Advsrs invested in 0.54% or 28,255 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 13,932 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd invested in 33,224 shares. Bridges Investment stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Moreover, Auxier Asset Management has 0.27% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “VMware Named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Does VMWare Stock Have More Room to Run? – Investorplace.com” published on May 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, Aramark, Chevron, Deere, Exxon, Hecla, Occidental, Urban Outfitters, Whiting and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “VMW Shares Slice Through Chart Support During M&A Reports – Schaeffers Research” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks: Walmart, Alibaba Surge in Premarket; GE, Canopy Growth Fall – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp holds 0.15% or 73,068 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 2,957 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Delta Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn reported 0% stake. Hrt Fincl Ltd Llc holds 2,563 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 118,258 were reported by Suncoast Equity. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.03% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 497,665 shares. Dodge And Cox holds 19,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Burney Company owns 0.57% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 51,390 shares. Wright Serv Incorporated invested 1.12% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 337,460 are owned by Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon. 11,254 were reported by Jennison Assocs Ltd Com. Cypress Capital Group Inc holds 0.15% or 4,097 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 10,500 shares. Marietta Prtnrs Lc holds 0.17% or 3,032 shares.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59M for 31.78 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.