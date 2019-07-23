Bislett Management Has Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake; Last Week WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Coverage

Bislett Management Llc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 6.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bislett Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Bislett Management Llc holds 70,000 shares with $8.58 million value, down from 75,000 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $182.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $130.74. About 3.86M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering WSP Global (TSE:WSP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. WSP Global had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Desjardins Securities. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. IBC maintained WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) rating on Thursday, March 14. IBC has “Buy” rating and $81 target. Altacorp maintained the shares of WSP in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. See WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) latest ratings:

18/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $80 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $80 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Altacorp Rating: Hold New Target: $71 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $72 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $82 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $73 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $81 Maintain

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 19 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Thursday, April 18 with “Outperform”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $133 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Thursday, April 18 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi Investment holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,616 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Mngmt holds 5.08% or 93,182 shares. Northstar Gru Inc Inc, a New York-based fund reported 21,747 shares. Fdx Inc invested in 0.2% or 40,650 shares. 54,247 are owned by Tiedemann Ltd Llc. 223,738 were accumulated by Umb Bankshares N A Mo. Webster Savings Bank N A holds 1.37% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 78,108 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 4.62% stake. Cutter Brokerage has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 737,451 are held by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Bright Rock Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 65,132 shares. Diversified reported 10,092 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Com has 0.11% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 5,450 are held by Drexel Morgan And. Mariner Ltd Com invested in 288,258 shares.

The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.29. About 79,689 shares traded. WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) has 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

WSP Global Inc. operates as a professional services firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.78 billion. The companyÂ’s Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, faÃ§ade engineering, and green building design. It has a 29.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s Transportation & Infrastructure segment plans, analyzes, designs, and manages rail, transit, aviation, bridge, tunnel, highway, port, road, and urban infrastructure projects for public and private clients, and partners.