Bislett Management Has Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $610,000; Kdi Capital Partners Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Raised by $2.40 Million as Stock Value Declined

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48M shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 20.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 9,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,082 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.36M, up from 48,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.23M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market News: PepsiCo Earnings Pop; Virgin Galactic to Go Public – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PepsiCo Inc. Is A Hold Following Its Solid Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: PepsiCo, EQT and Lennar – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – XLP, PG, KO, PEP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Prns holds 1.14% or 20,003 shares in its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Limited Co stated it has 20,916 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Hayek Kallen Investment holds 2.18% or 27,397 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp reported 1,734 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corporation owns 583,152 shares. Wisconsin Management Limited Liability accumulated 3,917 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Hemenway Tru Ltd stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Northside Cap holds 0.23% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,727 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp holds 1.19M shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Ironwood Finance Ltd owns 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Phocas invested in 8,616 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 9.91 million shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 1.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0.99% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mckinley Capital Lc Delaware reported 250,111 shares stake.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 33,168 shares to 92,254 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 51,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,086 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Energy (XLE).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – S&P’s June Gain Is Its Biggest Since 1955 – Yahoo News” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “After Hours: Canopy Growth’s Q4 2019, Sprouts Farmers Market CEO and CFO Departing – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Insurance Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. The insider BURKE RICHARD T sold 11,500 shares worth $3.08 million. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.33M was sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR. $4.64 million worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.