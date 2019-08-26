Bislett Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Yum Brands (YUM) by $1.98 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Held by Highland Capital Management Llc

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $117.23. About 1.02M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 27,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 288,436 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.06M, up from 260,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 8.65 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Redemption of 4.20% notes due 2046 and termination of listing on the Taipei Exchange – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon joins State Attorneys General in enhanced effort to battle robocalls – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corporation (NYSE:CSX) by 32,791 shares to 189,617 shares, valued at $14.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 88,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,714 shares, and cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.