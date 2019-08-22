Bislett Management Has Lifted Holding in Gtt Communications (GTT) by $1.70 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Yum Brands (YUM) Stock Price Rose, Ballentine Partners Has Lowered Holding by $386,199

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $526.42M market cap company. The stock increased 6.62% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 693,851 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – GTT GETS HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES ORDER; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms GTT Comms ‘B’ Rtg; Otlk Negative; Debt Rated ‘B’; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S SR SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Gtt’s B2 Cfr, Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – GTT GETS NOTIFICATION FOR ORDER OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest $175 Million in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 16/05/2018 – GTT Wins 2018 Leading Lights Award for Best Deal Maker; 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 3,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 13,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 17,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $117.31. About 643,850 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND

