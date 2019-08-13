Bislett Management Has Lifted Gtt Communications (GTT) Holding by $1.70 Million; Fiduciary Trust Company Has Increased Its Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs (LYB) Holding by $1.69 Million as Market Value Declined

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 12.26% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 1.71 million shares traded or 123.76% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR THE DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Gtt’s Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities To B2 From B1; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES ORDER NOTIFICATION FROM AN ASIAN SHIPYARD FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS (LNGCS); 17/04/2018 – GTT Expands Global Network in North America and Asia-Pacific; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN MARCH 2020; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180980: The Spruce House Partnership LP; GTT Communications, Inc; 05/04/2018 – GTT : GTT RECEIVES TWO NEW ORDERS FROM DSME

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs (LYB) by 161.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 20,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 32,472 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 12,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.03% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $76.6. About 1.12 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 0.2% or 20,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.47% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Lingohr And Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh holds 0.87% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 10,042 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 789,037 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. River Road Asset Mgmt Llc owns 0.87% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 463,376 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 17,963 shares. The United Kingdom-based Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.14% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Nomura stated it has 112,637 shares. Virtu Finance Llc invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Andra Ap has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd has 2,687 shares. Veritable Lp has invested 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Counselors Incorporated reported 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Guardian Capital Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.32% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Zacks Invest Management has 0.6% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 6,851 shares to 19,837 shares, valued at $984,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 18,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,794 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

