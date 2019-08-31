Bislett Management Has Decreased Yum Brands (YUM) Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Caredx (CDNA) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Woodmont Investment Counsel Decreased Its Stake

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 48.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 12,379 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390,000, down from 24,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.82. About 573,798 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 1.06 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bank stated it has 3,842 shares. Harvey Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Rhumbline Advisers owns 572,916 shares. M&R Mngmt holds 0.34% or 14,231 shares in its portfolio. Kanawha Cap Management Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Peoples Svcs invested in 0% or 80 shares. Iowa Fincl Bank reported 1.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). West Coast Ltd holds 0.06% or 2,675 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communications stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 3,956 were accumulated by Spinnaker Tru. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Com holds 2,480 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg accumulated 264,285 shares. Spc Fincl Incorporated owns 3,700 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Co invested in 163,670 shares. King Luther Corp reported 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Share Price Is Up 41% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Still Weighing Fed’s Words, But Yum, Verizon And GM Earnings Also In Focus – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Taco Bell to remove nine menu items – Louisville Business First” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Yum! Brands Wants Pizza Hut to Be More Like Domino’s – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “StockBeat – Yum Brands Q2 Performance Leaves Investors Hungry for More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareDx to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on March 6th, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Exelixis Signs Cancer Drug Licensing Deal, Adamis Offering, Surmodics Surges On Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CareDx’s AlloSeq cfDNA and QTYPE Solutions Featured at EFI 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cedars Sinai Uses AlloSure in Tocilizumab Trial – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Natera – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America De owns 219,711 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 586,916 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Fincl Bank stated it has 3,200 shares. Paragon Associate & Paragon Associate Ii Joint Venture has 50,000 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership accumulated 12,621 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 64,592 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 7,295 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 9,935 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 6,072 shares. G2 Investment Mgmt Lc reported 44,589 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Conestoga Cap Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Virtu Fincl Limited Com stated it has 35,430 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 75,034 shares. Victory Capital owns 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 1,010 shares.