Bislett Management Has Cut Yum Brands (YUM) Position as Market Value Rose; Roanoke Asset Management Has Raised Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $111.57. About 543,097 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 52.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 15,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,137 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 29,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 3.59 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Net $500M; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Covington Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Washington Trust has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Ima Wealth reported 195 shares stake. Sage Fincl stated it has 51 shares. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Lp holds 0.02% or 12,206 shares. Illinois-based First Trust LP has invested 0.1% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Coastline Tru owns 43,700 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 10,960 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.5% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Montrusco Bolton Invs Inc holds 137,847 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Farmers Merchants Invests has invested 0.13% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Capital Guardian Trust holds 1.16% or 1.90 million shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $214.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. $249,888 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares were bought by Domier Tanya L. Another trade for 13,986 shares valued at $1.32 million was sold by Creed Greg.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20 million for 32.06 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.