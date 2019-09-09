Bislett Management Has Boosted Its Gtt Communications (GTT) Holding by $1.70 Million; Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Trimmed Its Mondelezinternational (MDLZ) Position as Share Price Rose

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 800,801 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards; 03/05/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 17/05/2018 – REG-GTT: GTT’s 2018 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT’s Negative Outlook Reflects Pro Forma Adjusted Leverage That Is Currently Elevated for the Rating; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Gtt’s Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities To B2 From B1; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns GTT Communications, Inc. First-Time ‘B’ IDR; Outlook Stable

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Mondelezinternational (MDLZ) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 25,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 6.44 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.26M, down from 6.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Mondelezinternational for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 4.94 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Statestreetcorp (NYSE:STT) by 99,679 shares to 2.97 million shares, valued at $195.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anheuserbuschinbevsa/Nvsponadr (NYSE:BUD) by 35,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 983,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshirehathawaycla (BRKA).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $879.48 million for 22.83 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.