Bislett Management Has Boosted Gtt Communications (GTT) Position by $1.70 Million as Shares Declined; As Boeing (BA) Market Value Declined, Halsey Associates Has Raised by $2.88 Million Its Stake

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 49.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 7,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,781 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, up from 15,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $353.09. About 4.64M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/05/2018 – AIR FRANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PILOTS ON FLYING BOEING 787; 23/05/2018 – XIAMEN AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST BOEING 737 MAX, EXPANDING FLEET TO 200 AIRPLANES; 09/05/2018 – Boeing to Introduce Additional Charitable Investment and Employee Benefits Programs Throughout 2018 as Part of Broader Tax Reform Package; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Is Said to Weigh Used 777 Makeovers to Beef Up Cargo Line; 01/05/2018 – Last year, Boeing launched a services business, which announced deals worth nearly $1 billion in February; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s Middle East president says it will ‘follow the lead’ of the US government on Iran; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines: Boeing Order Adds 47 Replacement Aircraft and Simplifies Overall Fleet Strategy; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – CO, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO PURCHASE FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.28% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.05. About 766,268 shares traded or 58.27% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN MARCH 2020; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – INVESTORS, LED BY ALEPH CAPITAL PARTNERS & CRESTVIEW PARTNERS, TO INVEST $175 MLN IN GTT AT CLOSING OF INTEROUTE ACQUISITION; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES ORDER NOTIFICATION FROM AN ASIAN SHIPYARD FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS (LNGCS); 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of lnteroute Acquisition; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING UNCHANGED BY MOODY’S

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $609.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 1,566 shares to 55,795 shares, valued at $11.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 2,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,025 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Boeing (BA) to Acquire EnCore Group – StreetInsider.com” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pilots flagged software problems on Boeing jets besides MAX – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Boeing Gets a Win; Pinterest Draws Interest – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Large-Cap Stocks in Trouble – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Networks Lc holds 15,449 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc accumulated 230,200 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct owns 13,121 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp Pa holds 2,676 shares. Moreover, Hutchinson Capital Management Ca has 1.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Kansas-based Mitchell Cap Management Company has invested 0.33% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The California-based Aspiriant Limited has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arbor Inv Advsr Ltd accumulated 0.15% or 1,250 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt stated it has 16,538 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Valmark Advisers Incorporated owns 2,843 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Saybrook Nc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,322 shares. North Star Asset Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,595 shares. Moody Bank Tru Division holds 0.61% or 57,948 shares in its portfolio. 16,640 were reported by Centre Asset Management Ltd Com. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.06% or 10,835 shares.