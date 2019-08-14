Bislett Management Decreased Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $610,000 as Shares Rose; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Citigroup (C)

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $129.03. About 1.77M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 11,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 345,269 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48 million, up from 333,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.60% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $61.2. About 13.85M shares traded or 5.29% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working DC Residents to Claim EITC This Tax Season; 10/05/2018 – FINOS ELECTS IHS MARKIT & CITI EXECUTIVES AS CHAIR & VICE CHAIR; 29/03/2018 – bernadette baum: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 545P FROM 510P; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV. $3.42B, EST. $3.70B; 04/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Apr 24; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT (NOT 2.57 PCT) AT FEB. END VS 1.60 PCT AT JAN. END

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellcome (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.10M shares. Grassi Invest Mgmt stated it has 53,200 shares. Tdam Usa Inc invested 0.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Argent Tru reported 85,230 shares. Milestone Group accumulated 2,336 shares. North Star Asset holds 0.25% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 25,151 shares. 6,000 are held by New Jersey Better Educational Savings. Dean Invest Assoc Limited Liability has invested 0.63% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Founders Ltd Liability Co has invested 4.57% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ci Investments accumulated 249,006 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Lvw Advsrs Ltd holds 0.86% or 26,412 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va reported 1.89% stake. Excalibur Management Corp holds 18,708 shares. Valicenti Advisory Inc stated it has 1.9% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hartford Fincl Management accumulated 32,965 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo’s Growth Buckets: A Strategist’s View – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: TQQQ, PEP, NFLX, COST – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.51 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Eagle Advisors Ltd Com holds 5,475 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gru has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kings Point Mngmt reported 625 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Foundry Prns Ltd Com reported 637,258 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 156,936 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co has 2.92M shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Bartlett And Limited Liability Com invested in 244 shares. Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 2.18M shares. North Amer has invested 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Lc owns 14,794 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 256,361 shares. Pictet National Bank & Trust & Tru Limited accumulated 18,739 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Horrell Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analysts unimpressed with Citi’s Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup: ‘Meh’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,884 shares to 157,610 shares, valued at $29.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,148 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).