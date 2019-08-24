Bislett Management Continues to Hold Holding in Gtt Communications (GTT); Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Trimmed Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $483.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.14% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 533,591 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ GTT Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTT); 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REV. EU64.2M; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES ORDER NOTIFICATION FROM AN ASIAN SHIPYARD FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS (LNGCS); 30/05/2018 – REG-GTT: Main terms and conditions of the share buy-back programme; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 26/04/2018 – GTT Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT COMMUNICATIONS ‘B’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED;; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest $175 Million in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 67.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 38,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 18,279 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $625,000, down from 57,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.14% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 224,174 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) by 59,948 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $38.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 6,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,017 shares, and has risen its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,253 are owned by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 12,019 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 75,217 shares. Advsrs Asset, a Colorado-based fund reported 12,594 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested in 6,549 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,983 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 134,010 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). 33,615 are held by Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Inc. Amer Inc holds 28,033 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Llc owns 13,867 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co has 37,993 shares. Quantum Capital reported 72,655 shares. Crow Point Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). 32,952 are owned by Nuveen Asset Ltd Com.

