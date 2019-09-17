Birmingham Capital Management Co Trimmed Holding in Caterpillar Com (CAT) by $403,240 as Share Value Declined; Emory University Has Decreased Position in Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) as Stock Price Rose

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (CAT) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc sold 2,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 64,115 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74M, down from 67,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $131.7. About 741,378 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Asia/Pacific Total Machines Retail Sales Up 33%; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: EXEC OFFICER RETIREMENT; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi’s Replacement Will Be Named Soon; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS STRONG GLOBAL DEMAND FOR COMMODITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE A POSITIVE FOR HEAVY CONSTRUCTION AND QUARRY AND AGGREGATE CUSTOMERS

Emory University decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 12,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 90,188 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 102,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.98. About 971,453 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 13/03/2018 Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA PHARM: 2 DATA SETS CONFIRM NUPLAZID IS WELL-TOLERATED; 26/03/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE OF $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $269.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: FDA could convene second advisory panel to re-examine safety of Acadia Pharma drug; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 56C

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

Emory University, which manages about $142.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 14,347 shares to 42,966 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myovant Sciences Ltd by 66,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $295.57 million and $221.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft (The) Heinz Co Shs by 18,930 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

