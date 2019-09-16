Birmingham Capital Management Co Trimmed Deere & Co Com (DE) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stock Price Declined, Sirios Capital Management LP Decreased Position

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 65,155 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.80M, down from 67,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.42. About 1.67M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 3,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 39,023 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81 million, down from 42,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 1.75M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 24/05/2018 – NXP HOLDER ELLIOTT ENTERED CASH SETTLED SWAPS ON MAY 24; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Viking Fund Limited Liability holds 3,800 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.14% or 14,847 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,287 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Argent Communications owns 2,552 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 5,664 shares. 5,750 were reported by Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc. Hilltop invested in 2,362 shares or 0.08% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Peoples Ser accumulated 3,950 shares. American Intll Gru reported 120,049 shares stake. Morgan Stanley owns 2.20M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Nordea Ab has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 8,822 are held by Lmr Prns Llp. Parkside Bankshares & Tru invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Bp Public Ltd holds 24,000 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12 million for 19.15 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $295.57 million and $221.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft (The) Heinz Co Shs by 18,930 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.58 million for 17.09 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

