Birmingham Capital Management Co Has Cut Its Position in Deere & Co Com (DE) by $363,000; As Equity Residential (EQR) Stock Price Rose, Green Street Investors Trimmed Holding by $4.37 Million

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 22.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 58,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 200,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.19 million, down from 258,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $85.63. About 606,386 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 65,155 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.80 million, down from 67,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $165.91. About 860,755 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Equity Residential declares $0.5675 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on March 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha" published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Equity Residential's Urban Millennial Strategy – Seeking Alpha" published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Will Equity Residential's (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EQR’s profit will be $326.35 million for 24.33 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13M for 19.20 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $295.57 million and $221.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft (The) Heinz Co Shs by 18,930 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.