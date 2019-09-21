Birks Group Inc. (BGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) and Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG), both competing one another are Jewelry Stores companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birks Group Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -1.03 0.00 Signet Jewelers Limited 20 0.14 N/A -3.89 0.00

Demonstrates Birks Group Inc. and Signet Jewelers Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birks Group Inc. 0.00% -96.9% -12.9% Signet Jewelers Limited 0.00% -15.9% -4%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.16 beta means Birks Group Inc.’s volatility is 216.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Signet Jewelers Limited is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Birks Group Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Signet Jewelers Limited is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Signet Jewelers Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Birks Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Birks Group Inc. and Signet Jewelers Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Birks Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Signet Jewelers Limited 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively Signet Jewelers Limited has a consensus target price of $14, with potential downside of -12.88%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.4% of Birks Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Signet Jewelers Limited are owned by institutional investors. Birks Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 83.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Signet Jewelers Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Birks Group Inc. 4.21% -4.72% 2.06% 3.13% -24.43% 4.21% Signet Jewelers Limited -1.09% 5.1% -22.18% -25.35% -70.57% -42.9%

For the past year Birks Group Inc. has 4.21% stronger performance while Signet Jewelers Limited has -42.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Signet Jewelers Limited beats Birks Group Inc.

Birks Group Inc. designs, develops, produces, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Other. The company offers designed products, as well as various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls. As of May 31, 2017, it operated 46 jewelry stores, including 26 stores under the Birks brand in Canada, 2 retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under the Brinkhaus brand, 17 stores under the Mayors brand in Florida and Georgia, and 1 store under the Rolex brand name in Orlando. The company was formerly known as Birks & Mayors Inc. and changed its name to Birks Group Inc. in October 2013. Birks Group Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands. As of January 28, 2017, this division operated 1,588 stores. The companyÂ’s Zale division operates jewelry stores and mall-based kiosks in shopping malls mainly under the Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Peoples Jewellers, GordonÂ’s Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional brands. This division operated 970 jewelry stores and 616 mall-based kiosks. Its UK Jewelry division operates stores in shopping malls and off-mall locations principally under the H.Samuel and Ernest Jones brands. This division operated 508 stores. The company also operates a diamond polishing factory, which is involved in diamond sourcing, and polishing activities. Signet Jewelers Limited was founded in 1950 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.