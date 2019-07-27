Birinyi Associates Upped Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Stake by $780,000; Lmr Partners Llp Maintains Holding in China Life Insurance Co LTD (LFC)

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 143.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,709 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 5,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in China Life Insurance Co Ltd (LFC) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 140,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.87 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in China Life Insurance Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.57 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.08 lastly. It is down 15.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LFC News: 09/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From New China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. On General Mandate / Other; 26/04/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO-CLP&C’S REGISTERED CAPITAL TO BE RAISED TO RMB18.8 BLN;CAPITAL INJECTION AMOUNTS OF CO & CLIC TO BE RMB1.52 BLN & RMB2.28 BLN; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From New China Life Insurance Co. Ltd; 09/05/2018 – China Life Insurance Apr Rev NT$24.54B; 16/04/2018 – NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD 601336.SS – QTRLY GROSS PREMIUM INCOME RMB 39,434.30 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE PRESIDENT LIN DAIREN SAYS IN HONG KONG; 20/04/2018 – China Life Insurance Says First Quarter Profit May Soar 130%; 18/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE TO BUY 1.9B YUAN WORTH OF TIANJIN PROPERTY; 25/04/2018 – China Life Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 20/04/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; LG, Ericsson and China Life Trade Actively

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 60,134 shares to 6,754 shares, valued at $287,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,373 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. A D Beadell Counsel holds 0.31% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,405 shares. Baxter Bros Inc owns 57,851 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.21% or 519,708 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Gru has 0.94% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Putnam Fl Mngmt Com holds 0.69% or 78,744 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 5.82 million shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc holds 0.67% or 6.07 million shares. Huntington Commercial Bank invested in 0.86% or 499,706 shares. 149,709 were reported by Cap Invest Ltd Liability. Sandy Spring Bank has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Webster Bancorporation N A has 1.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Gm Advisory Grp Inc has 0.5% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Staley Advisers has 0.07% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel owns 142,769 shares. Hallmark Cap Mngmt reported 0.48% stake.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 sales for $262.64 million activity. $1.81M worth of stock was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 41,088 shares valued at $3.90 million was made by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. On Tuesday, February 12 Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 22,264 shares. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. Shares for $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 was made by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13.