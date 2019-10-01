Birinyi Associates Upped Its Holding in Salesforce.Com (CRM) as Market Valuation Declined; Mcdonalds Corp. (MCD) Holder Everett Harris & Company Lifted Its Position by $1.46 Million as Stock Value Rose

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 17,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, up from 15,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $148.44. About 3.34M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp. (MCD) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 7,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 323,216 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.12 million, up from 316,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $214.71. About 2.39 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – InsideSources: Monticello, Borax and McDonald’s – Three Tales of Inflation; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $238.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,150 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 3,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,794 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37 billion and $4.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 77,639 shares to 45,778 shares, valued at $7.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 58,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62M shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).