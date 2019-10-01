Birinyi Associates Trimmed Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by $1.02 Million as Share Value Rose; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holder Cambridge Advisors Trimmed Holding by $346,290 as Stock Declined

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 23.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 16,443 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36M, down from 21,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $203.6. About 2.03M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – GOLDMAN CEO BLANKFEIN IS LIKELY TO STEP DOWN IN DECEMBER – NYT, CITING; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 28/03/2018 – ETSY – BOARD APPOINTED EDITH COOPER, FORMER PARTNER AND GLOBAL HEAD OF HUMAN CAPITAL FOR GOLDMAN SACHS, TO COMPANY’S BOARD, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5; 28/05/2018 – Korea Funds Buy U.S. Property Debt as Goldman Warns on Valuation; 19/03/2018 – “Growth outperformance has not historically signaled subsequent value outperformance,” Goldman’s David Kostin wrote; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs President, Chief Operating Officer Harvey M. Schwartz to Retire; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Tout New Tech Offerings (Video); 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON: CAN’T THINK OF TIME MORE RIPE FOR DEALS; 06/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL DIRECTOR COHN PLANS TO RESIGN -NEW YORK TIMES; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Goldman commodity salesman leaves

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 3,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 10,290 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00 million, down from 13,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $108.96. About 3.26 million shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Strategy for NXP Deal, Royalty Payments in Focus — Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 27/03/2018 – NXP’s New Automotive Echo Cancellation Noise Reduction Solution Makes Calls Clear

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Stephen A. Schwarzman, Blackstone, Oak Hill, Mercer, Genstar – Mergers & Acquisitions” on September 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Dow Titans Breaking Higher – Investorplace.com” published on September 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Incoming Wells Fargo CEO: ‘I certainly didn’t anticipate this opportunity coming along’ – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Not the Way to Start September – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “E-commerce Remains Strong, and Amazon Stock Is in the Buy Zone – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $238.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,400 shares to 17,600 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Corporation holds 2,250 shares. Bartlett Ltd Co has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 606 shares. The Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Duncker Streett And Inc has 9,616 shares. Capital Management Corp Va invested in 33,284 shares or 1.88% of the stock. Natixis has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Toronto Dominion Bancshares, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 428,078 shares. 935,166 are owned by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund holds 0.29% or 7,095 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt accumulated 30,627 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited holds 0.02% or 2,750 shares in its portfolio. 10,402 were accumulated by Veritable L P. Mitsubishi Ufj Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 275,774 shares. Jnba Financial owns 225 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.20 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NXPI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Does the Future Hold for Self-Driving Cars? – The Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The NVDA Stock Rally May Soon Come to an End – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NXP Semiconductors Appoints Three New Non-Executive Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Cambridge Advisors Inc, which manages about $259.03 million and $302.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 8,230 shares to 15,348 shares, valued at $864,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 520,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.58M for 16.81 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.