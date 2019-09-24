Birinyi Associates Trimmed Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Holding by $550,800 as Stock Price Declined; General Electric Co (GE) Holder Suntrust Banks Decreased Holding

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 182,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.76 million, down from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 31.01 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR ADJ EPS, FCF; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Ltd; 16/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – DEAL VALUED AT MORE THAN $300 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC – EXPECTS PROCEEDS OF $5 BLN – $10 BLN DURING 2018 FROM INDUSTRIAL DISPOSITIONS; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $911 MLN SALE TO BAHRAIN OF ATTACK HELICOPTERS; BELL HELICOPTER AND GE ARE PRINCIPAL CONTRACTORS -PENTAGON; 19/04/2018 – General Electric sets out on road to regaining investors’ trust; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – CONTRACT TO INSTALL FLUE GAS DESULPHURIZATION (FGD) SYSTEM AT SUPER THERMAL POWER PROJECT (STPP) IN TELANGANA; 28/03/2018 – General Electric would be an ‘ideal Warren Buffett investment,’ RBC says

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 11,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.71. About 800,604 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 116,223 shares to 154,111 shares, valued at $18.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 77,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 342,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is General Electric Stock Worth the Risk? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “GE’s stock swings to a gain, to extend win streak off near 8-month low – MarketWatch” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “GE closes Baker Hughes sale – Houston Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank not buying GE fraud report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 17.37 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million. The insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. On Thursday, August 15 the insider Strazik Scott bought $279,036. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Financial Mgmt has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Northeast Consultants Incorporated has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 10,037 shares. Intll Ca holds 13,512 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Charter Trust holds 0.81% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 659,760 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd reported 0.27% stake. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Penbrook Ltd Liability Com accumulated 11,590 shares. Washington Tru stated it has 104,616 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Llc invested in 626 shares or 0% of the stock. Front Barnett Limited Liability Co owns 0.12% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 69,284 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 88,111 shares. Etrade Cap Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hartford Investment Communications stated it has 1.10 million shares. California-based Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Peoples holds 92,201 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $238.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,100 shares to 25,037 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Patten Grp Incorporated Inc owns 1,421 shares. Pennsylvania-based Zeke Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Com Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 149,033 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust reported 0.01% stake. River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 0.14% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 6,847 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Parametric Port Associate Ltd owns 421,542 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Financial has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Rampart Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.03% or 1,445 shares. Etrade Capital Management Lc owns 9,946 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 43,081 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 20,329 shares. Principal Fin Gru invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).