Birinyi Associates Trimmed Its Holding in Boeing Co/The (BA) as Market Valuation Declined; Geode Capital Management Position in Patterson (PTEN) Boosted by $1.12 Million as Valuation Declined

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,300 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, down from 14,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $364.34. About 700,105 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 22/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.6%; Boeing Leads Decline; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s Gain Leads Dow as Forecast Boost Eases Trade-War Alarms; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: 25% OF 2017 JET DELIVERIES PAID FOR IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities jump as China signals openness; 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SERVICES GROWTH TO BE COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 787 DEFERRED COSTS FELL TO $24.7B VS $25.4B IN 4Q; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair Holdings Exercises 25 Boeing-Max-200 Options; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Patterson (PTEN) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 79,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.93 million, up from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Patterson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 558,835 shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 02/11/2019: NGL, EGY, PTEN, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On AbbVie, Idexx Labs And More – Yahoo! Finance News” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Credit Suisse, Seaport Upgrade Patterson-UTI After Stock Decline – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 06/05/2019: MDR, APC, EC, PTEN, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 364,071 shares to 7.76 million shares, valued at $1.39 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (NYSE:CYD) by 44,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,207 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office invested in 0.03% or 11,358 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Voloridge Management accumulated 0.01% or 27,805 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Eagle Asset reported 513,065 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Wellington Management Group Llp owns 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 267,341 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Gru Limited has 0.17% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Geode Capital Management Limited owns 2.35 million shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Sterling Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 72,623 shares. Penn Management stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Amer Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 8,708 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Llc holds 313,654 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 2,916 shares. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.32 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Grp Limited Liability Co stated it has 305 shares. Saybrook Nc invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ims Mgmt holds 3,317 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Personal Finance Svcs holds 0.08% or 708 shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Asset Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 544 shares. Moreover, Nikko Asset Management Americas has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,075 shares. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,111 shares. 720 are owned by Main Street Rech Limited Liability. First Manhattan Co, New York-based fund reported 44,603 shares. Artemis Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,323 were accumulated by Baltimore. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Com Oh has 2.9% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nordea Mngmt owns 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 73 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Boeing Stock Has Much Bigger Things to Worry About Than the 737 MAX – Barron’s” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing’s 737 program manger to retire – Seattle Times – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Good News for Boeing and Northrop: A-10 Warthogs Will Keep Flying Through 2030 – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Boeing Sets Aside $100M For 737 Max Crash Victims – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Boeing a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 18,450 shares to 29,250 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).