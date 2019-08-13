Birinyi Associates Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Increased by $2.05 Million; Frequency Electrs (FEIM) Holding Maintained by Moors & Cabot Inc

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 150.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $247.87. About 572,727 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Frequency Electrs Inc (FEIM) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 38,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 77,634 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926,000, up from 38,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Frequency Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.45M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 155 shares traded. Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) has risen 55.51% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEIM News: 03/05/2018 – FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC – TERMINATED SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH CHINESE-BASED COUNTERPARTY CO ENTERED INTO IN DEC 2016, TO SELL FEI-GILLAM; 29/05/2018 – RYAN LEVENSON CUTS STAKE IN FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC TO 4.94 PCT AS OF MAY 21 FROM A STAKE OF 6.85 PCT AS OF APRIL 27 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC – COMBINED VALUE OF CONTRACTS IS APPROXIMATELY $37 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Frequency Electronics 3Q Loss $10.4M; 04/04/2018 – Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces Award of Contracts to Develop a Next Generation Atomic Frequency Standard; 19/04/2018 – DJ Frequency Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEIM); 03/05/2018 – FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS -EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 27, SOLD ITS INTERESTS IN FEI-GILLAM TO EUROPEAN BASED PURCHASER FOR NOMINAL PURCHASE PRICE – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 Frequency Electronics 3Q Loss/Shr $1.18; 01/05/2018 – Frequency Electronics Announces the Election of Dr. Stanton Sloane as Pres and CEO; 10/04/2018 – PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 8.29 PCT STAKE IN FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC AS OF APRIL 5 VS A STAKE OF 10.8 PCT STAKE AS OF FEB 26 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 3.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.18, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold FEIM shares while 2 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 8.03 million shares or 104.45% more from 3.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 17,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 691,435 shares. 77,634 are owned by Moors & Cabot. Dalton Investments Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Moreover, Captrust Advsrs has 0% invested in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) for 1,027 shares. Grace & White Ny has invested 0.87% in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM). 192,500 were accumulated by Needham Inv Management Limited Company. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 25,616 shares. 247,672 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Renaissance Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 152,550 shares. 844,583 are owned by Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc. Teton stated it has 0.02% in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM). Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) for 1 shares. Smith Moore holds 0.06% or 21,200 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 953 shares. 29,105 were accumulated by Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated. 15,656 were reported by Weatherly Asset L P. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 78,524 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of The West owns 42,364 shares. Moreover, Conning has 0.23% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 30,349 shares. Pnc Financial Service Group Incorporated owns 0.36% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.46 million shares. Sigma Counselors accumulated 23,009 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Liability Co reported 37,086 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Co holds 1,698 shares. Intact Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 13,416 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. 197,238 are owned by Arizona State Retirement System. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Co has 1.15% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.32% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,000 shares to 9,150 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 3,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,250 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).