Birinyi Associates Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Raised by $1.48 Million as Stock Value Declined; Red Hat (RHT) Stake Has Upped by Falcon Edge Capital Lp

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 170.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 18,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 29,250 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.57. About 8.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 505,409 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34 million, up from 500,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 225 shares to 5,691 shares, valued at $9.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,650 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2,595 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 11,571 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability stated it has 80,532 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 77,512 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Company owns 2,694 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 3,486 shares. Finance Advantage, Maryland-based fund reported 6,856 shares. 826,235 were reported by Bb&T Secs. Karp Management Corp reported 22,472 shares. Punch Assoc Invest Management has 51,546 shares. Boys Arnold And Incorporated owns 141,654 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Pacific Invest Management owns 25,444 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,505 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Ltd Com reported 256,084 shares. D E Shaw & invested in 0.02% or 165,136 shares.

